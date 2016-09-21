A crowd of several hundred demonstrators gathered in Marshall Park on Wednesday evening chanting slogans such as “Black Lives Matter” and “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot,” as protests continued after the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
Scott’s wife, meanwhile, issued a statement calling for protests to remain peaceful. Do not damage property, she urged.
The protest at Marshall Park was peaceful at 7 p.m.
Speakers using a bullhorn questioned why police shot Scott. Even if Scott had a gun as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said, protesters said North Carolina is an open carry state where it is legal to have a firearm.
The protesters also criticized police for their response Tuesday night when officers used tear gas and batons to disburse crowds on Old Concord Road near where Scott was fatally shot.
“You were unprepared,” one protester yelled, addressing police. “You escalated it ... You came to us with billy clubs.”
Alex Gray of Charlotte said he was “not really big on chanting. But just to be here to support ... I mean, there are a lot of people who have lost their lives for this reason or that reason. It’s just disheartening. It would be nice to see some change, obviously it’s not going to be anything that happens overnight, but if it has to start somewhere ... If you’re not an actor, you’re a factor, so I’d rather be part of the movement than not.”
Master Allah of Charlotte said “if you read (my sign), it says if we were really free, we wouldn’t be dealing with this. What it means is, in the history of America, we have never been seen as free. We wasn’t brought to this country to be equal, and now we’re at a point to where were being destroyed.
“ I think with the power of media -- Facebook, Twitter, all the social media -- now it’s something that’s being seen on the daily. It can’t be denied. We gotta talk about it because we've got a real problem.”
Earlier Wednesday afternoon, pockets of the city were on edge, with some uptown businesses apparently sending workers home early over uncertainty about further protests. The Charlotte Chamber also urged businesses in uptown and University City to “remove or chain down all tables, chairs, signs or planters.”
At about 4:30 Wednesday, a group of two dozen protesters stood in front of the Bank of America Tower at Trade and Tryon streets. They silently stood and held signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Stop Killing Us.”
Andrew Monroe said the protest was organized informally by a group of black professionals. “What we want to do is show we're not dangerous,” he said. “We want to show the world it’s not thugs out here.”
Monroe said black people deserve to be safe in the streets and don't feel the way in the spate of recent police shootings.
Across town at UNCC, students gathered at the Union and laid down in protest.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments