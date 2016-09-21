Charlotte police shooting and protest timeline: How the protests started and spread

Following is a timeline of the events that lead to Charlotte’s violent overnight protests.
Tuesday 3:54 p.m.; officers from the Metro Division Crime Reduction Unit were searching for a suspect with an outstanding warrant at The Village at College Downs. Officers observed Keith Lamont Scott inside a vehicle in the apartment complex. Scott was not the person being sought by police. Police said Scott exited the vehicle with a firearm. Officers observed Scott get back into the vehicle at which time they began to approach the subject. Police said Scott got back out of the vehicle armed with a firearm and posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers who subsequently fired their weapon striking the subject. The officers immediately requested Medic and began performing CPR.
Tuesday, 5 p.m.; Rumors spread via social and radio stations that the victim was a disabled man, holding a book, and he was shoot four times by an officer in civilian clothes. A woman who is reportedly the victim’s daughter takes to Facebook Live to depict what was going on before the video was removed. A crowd of about 100 reported at site of the shooting. #KeithLamontScott begins to trend on social media.
Tuesday 7:11 p.m.; a crowd gathers in the Old Concord Road in the University City area and reportedly begins surrounding officers. Police say Civil Emergency Unit deployed “to safely remove our officers from the area.”
Tuesday 7:46 p.m.; A police officer is injured attempting “to de-escalate agitators during demonstrations.” Crowd blocks road and chants.
Tuesday 7:50 p.m.; Police in riot gear give order for the crowd to disperse.
Tuesday 8:14 p.m.; Police report people destroying marked police units.
Tuesday: 8:51 p.m.; Mayor Jennifer Roberts issues statement asking the community for calm. Follows up with statement minutes later saying community deserves answers and a full investigation in the shooting will ensue.
Tuesday 9:58 p.m.; Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department identified both the officer and the suspect. The officer involved was Brentley Vinson, an African American who has been with the police force since July 21, 2014 and is currently assigned to the Metro Division. The deceased man was identified as Keith Lamont Scott, 43, of Charlotte.
Tuesday, 11 p.m.; Police resort to using tear gas as crowd becomes more unruly. Protestors begin moving.
Tuesday, 11:19 p.m.; Protestors begin throwing rocks at cars on Interstate 85, minutes later, they pour onto the interstate, shutting it down. Tractor trailers stopped by the crowed are looted and the contents thrown onto the road. Two fires are started by protestors.
Wednesday, 1 a.m.; Interstate 85 is reopened as protestors move to other locations.
Wednesday 3 a.m.; protests move to the Walmart on North Tryon, where someone throws a rock though a window.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments