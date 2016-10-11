Local

October 11, 2016 10:03 AM

14 dead, 3 missing in NC as state braces for new round of floods in the east

By Mark Price

The North Carolina death toll tied to Hurricane Matthew is now 14 people, with three missing and 282,000 without power, as the state officials warned of another round of flooding in a half dozen additional counties.

Gov. Pat McCrory noted in a press conference Monday that a man was also shot and killed Monday by a State Trooper in an altercation related to flood rescue work in the town of Lumberton. That shooting is currently under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation, McCrory said.

Details are thin at this point, he said, but it appears State Troopers working to rescue people trapped by flood waters in that community got into a “confrontation” with the victim, resulting in the man’s death.

“It was a unique circumstance of high water and first responders,” McCrory said, noting that tensions can run high in during disaster situations.

That’s one reason, he says, that 24 military police have been assigned to monitor the state’s evacuation shelters. “We want to make sure people are safe at the shelters,” he said.

McCrory said the 31 counties impacted by the hurricane now fall into three categories: Those in recovery, those currently experiencing flooding and those anticipating flooding. The rising rivers include the Tar, Cape Fear, Lumber and Neuse.

State officials expect conditions to worse over the next 72 hours in nearly a half dozen other counties, which facing the risk of more flooding due to rising stream, river and creek waters that are increasing the risk of dam and levee failures.

One such structure in the Moore County community of Wood Lake near Spring Lake, where state officials have ordered and evacuation in anticipation of flooding along Crane Creek and the Lower Little River. State officials say the threat is real enough that a warning has been issued to up to 60 people who are refusing to leave their homes.

If the dam were to fail the following areas would be affected would include Fort Bragg, Pope Air Force Base and Spring Lake.

“If you do not get out, you will pay for issues (encountered) to rescue you,” said McCrory. “You’ll need to be in extreme harm for us to rescue you.”

State officials say federal disaster relief has been approved for 31 counties, and more will be added starting with Sampson County, which requested federal aid overnight.

McCrory said he toured some of the worst hit areas on Monday, and said that its clear low income people were among the biggest victims of the hurricane.

“Within a minute, people lost all their possessions and their homes. I saw stuff that will stick with me the rest of my life,” McCrory said, referring to his encounter with an 80-year-old flood victim, as she sat in a shelter Monday.

“People so poor, they have nothing left and nothing to return to.”

The three fatalities added in the past day included an instance in which a man was killed in Wake County when his vehicle was struck by a tree and and two others (in Wilson and Cumberland counties) where cars were submerged.

Those two deaths make a total of 10 people who were killed when they found themselves trapped in a vehicle and surrounded by flood waters, state officials said.

“If we say water is coming and we say do not drive through it,” McCrory warned, “do not drive through the barricades. Do not go through the water. We are not messing around. And we do not want to put people at risk to save you. Too many people have died.

So far, 2,000 people have been rescued from the flood waters in North Carolina, which have been steadily rising since Hurricane Matthew dumped two-days of rain on most of the state’s 100 counties.

The National Weather Service reported 18.38 inches of rain in Elizabethtown in southeastern North Carolina, and 14 to 16 inches were dumped in other areas of the coastal Carolinas. The Sandhills region, which was still recovering from flooding rains a week earlier, was among the hardest hit areas of the state.

The top wind speed recorded in southeastern North Carolina was 86 mph at St. James Plantation in Brunswick County.

The flood damage drew comparisons to Hurricane Floyd, which left $3 billion in damage, destroyed 7,000 homes and killed 52 people in 1999. The after-effects of Hurricane Matthew will be felt for the rest of the week, state officials warn, as Eastern North Carolina communities brace for downstream flooding.

The eastern leg of Interstate 95 remains closed in the area, due to flooding, and the stretch of Interstate 40 is closed near Benson, officials said.

On Tuesday, state officials reported flood waters were rising in Greenville, where an evacuation is in progress. The city’s airport there currently surrounded by water, officials said.

Counties approved for the disaster declaration include: Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Greene, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Lenoir, Nash, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, Tyrrell, Washington, and Wayne counties.

Mark Price

