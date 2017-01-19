Mecklenburg County commissioners get revised soccer stadium proposal

Mecklenburg County commissioners are expected to vote next week on a revised plan to build a Major League Soccer stadium that reduces the contributions from the county and Charlotte City Council.
Commissioners, meeting in closed session Wednesday night, were told the county and the city would each be asked to pay $43.75 million toward a $175 million stadium. That’s down from the $50 million each that was sought in the initial proposal in early January.
County-owned Memorial Stadium, which dates to the 1930s, and the Grady Cole Center would be torn down for what was initially projected to be a $150 million stadium for a MLS expansion team.
Bruton Smith, the billionaire race track owner, and his son, Marcus, CEO of Speedway Motorsports, are leading the effort for a Charlotte team. The ownership group has to submit a proposal for an expansion team to Major League Soccer by Jan. 31.
County manager Dena Diorio would not comment Thursday on the specifics of the proposal. But she said commissioners will hold a public forum on it at their regularly-scheduled meeting at 3 p.m. next Tuesday and are expected to vote at the board’s annual retreat on Jan. 26.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for Mecklenburg County and Charlotte,” Diorio said. “If we were able to compete with other cities for a Major League Soccer deal, that would be good for Charlotte.”
Not all commissioners are sold on the proposal.
“I’m struggling with this rushed process,” said at-large commissioner Pat Cotham. “Rushed deals of any sort are not good deals, because you need to have time to vet things.”
Some Charlotte City Council members have said they want the city to consider building a soccer stadium at the former Eastland Mall site, rather than at Memorial Stadium. Council has not discussed the stadium proposal in public session.
“We’re honored that Major League Soccer is considering Charlotte for expansion and support the Smith family’s exploration and enthusiasm in ownership,” the city, county and Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority said in a joint statement.
“Soccer continues to gain a tremendous following throughout our region as we’ve seen from the international soccer matches we’ve hosted to thriving soccer camps, soccer academies and community programs that are creating the next generation of fans. We are confident that an MLS team would be successful in the Queen City. Currently, we are in a competitive environment with many other destinations, so we will refrain from publicly discussing details and releasing records while in active negotiations."
Marcus Smith could not be reached through Speedway Motorsports.
Charlotte is among 10 cities that have expressed interest in landing an MLS team.
The league has said that selection criteria for expansion teams include a “comprehensive stadium plan” for a facility that will hold 20,000 to 30,000 people, a geographically fitting market and a history of fan support for soccer.
Under the plan presented Jan. 4, the county would own the new stadium but the team owners would control it in much the way the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets do the city-owned Spectrum Center.
Commissioners were told that the new stadium could spur between $500 million and $700 million in new nearby development and help provide riders for the Charlotte streetcar.
In December the county put on hold plans for a $24 million renovation of Memorial Stadium that had been discussed by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority and the Charlotte Independence minor league soccer team.
Under that plan, the CRVA, the county and the Charlotte Independence would each spend $8 million.
Staff writer Steve Harrison contributed.
