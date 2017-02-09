ICE denies social media reports that its‘terrorizing’ Charlotte’s east side

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is again denying social media reports that it has ramped up operations in east Charlotte, including suggestions it arrested dozens of undocumented Charlotte immigrants in the past week.
Among those reports is a widely circulated Facebook post that says 57 people have been picked up and are being held at a York County, S.C., facility for deportation.
Bryan Cox, a spokesman for ICE’s southern region, noted the York County holding site is the only ICE facility for North Carolina, and that people held there have been arrested across the entire state, not just in Charlotte.
Cox suggested the social media reports have surfaced because “everyone's attention is focused on this issue recently.”
“ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately,” he said. “Our officers are out conducting enforcement on a daily basis, so suggestions that this is something new are not accurate...ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy. “
A “snapshot” of Charlotte arrests from the past week was not immediately available, but could be forth coming, he said.
Social media reports began surfacing over the weekend of checkpoints at six intersections in the city, which Cox has also denied.
As for reports of 57 people being held in York County, Cox said anyone held there has “been identified as being unlawfully present in the United States and meet the enforcement priorities of this agency, which focus on criminal offenders and other individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”
Charlotte immigration attorney Tin Nguyen is among those who have been critical if ICE, noting they were “following Trump’s orders and terrorizing our community on the East Side.”
“If this happened in Ballantyne or South Park, there would be so much outrage from the press, our elected leaders, and members of the larger community,” Nguyen posted. “But there is nothing but silence and outright denials. We know why there is no outrage.”
Unsubstantiated rumors of ICE raids and checkpoints have also spread in other parts of the country, including California, Florida and Texas.
