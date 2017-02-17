Students at four CMS schools stage walkouts Friday over immigrant rights

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say students at several district schools were staging walkouts Friday morning.
It was unclear how many schools were involved, but the Observer was told from various sources that marches occurred at South Mecklenburg High, Olympic High, Garinger High and Martin Luther King Jr Middle School.
The Spanish Language newspaper Qué Pasa Mi Gente said most of the students involved were Hispanic and the walkouts were being staged in “solidarity with the rights of immigrants.”
At Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, dozens of students were seen marching on school grounds, including the campus ball field. They gathered in front of the school, carrying flags, including the Mexican national flag, and chanted, it was reported.
Police and administrators at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle watched, but did not interfere, and the event ended just after 10 a.m.
The student walkouts follow the national Day Without An Immigrant, which called for immigrants to shutter their businesses, stay home from work and school and avoid shopping.
CMS put out a statement late Wednesday asking parents not to keep their children out of school for the day. It repeated that sentiment on Friday when word spread of the walkouts.
“We are aware that some students at some CMS schools have chosen to stage walkouts. The district is encouraging all students to remain at school, any activity in connection with the walkout is a violation of student code of conduct,” said a statement from CMS to the Observer.
On Thursday, more than 250 Charlotte businesses closed for “A Day Without An Immigrant” and nearly 8,000 immigrants and immigrant supporters marched in uptown Charlotte.
The march was peaceful and staged in part to criticize the policies of newly elected President Donald Trump.
