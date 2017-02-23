Murder suspect arrested in shooting of East Meck football player at Sunday party

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in the Sunday night killing of an East Mecklenburg High football player at a south Charlotte house party.
Carlos Olguin, 22, is charged with murder in the shooting of Christian Isaac Allen, 18, who was a senior at East Meck. The shooting took place in the 400 block of Kelford Lane, not far from Charlotte Christian School.
Police said they were called to the home at 10:57 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find a male outside the residence with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Carolinas Medical Center.
Allen was part of a large group of people attending a party at the home that night. Neither Allen nor the suspect lived at the Kelford Lane home, police said.
Investigators say Olguin and Allen got into an argument at the party, police said. The altercation escalated and resulted in the shooting while Allen and the suspect were both inside the home.
Information and evidence gathered during the course of the investigation led detectives in identify Olguin as a suspect. He was located early Thursday and arrested without incident, police said.
Detectives says they have confirmed that Allen and Olguin were two of several subjects involved in an argument that led to the shooting.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Allen family with funeral expenses. The account was started by family friends at Oracle Elevator, where the teen’s father, David Allen, has worked for the past six years. As of midday Thursday, the account had raised more than $12,000.
East Mecklenburg football coach Barry Shuford told the Observer earlier this week that Chris Allen was a well-liked student and athlete at the school. He was said to be considering trying to being a walk-on player at Appalachian State.
Shuford said the 6-foot, 190-pound Allen made all-conference in the Southwestern 4A Conference after his sophomore and junior seasons.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
