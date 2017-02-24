More student protests reported at Garinger, Hidden Valley, MLK Jr. schools Friday

For the second time in 10 days, some Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools students are disrupting classes in protest of the nation’s immigration policies.
Hidden Valley Elementary and Martin Luther King Jr. Middle schools were on lock down Friday morning as a result of protests in the area.
At Garinger High, about 500 held a peaceful protests at the school, officials said. When the bell rang for second period, most of the students returned to class, while 100 walked out and stayed off campus, officials said.
The Observer’s news partner WBTV reported CMS said it was aware of three schools that planned demonstrations: South Mecklenburg High School, Olympic Community of Schools and Martin Luther King, Jr Middle School.
Students at five Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools staged mass walkouts last Friday, leaving their classrooms to march on behalf of immigrant rights, district officials said.
The actions ranged from a 30-minute, principal-approved march at Harding High to a chaotic protest that led to early dismissal at South Mecklenburg High. CMS emailed warnings to parents at South Meck, Olympic High, Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School and Cochrane Collegiate Academy that students who “organized a walkout and left campus” will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct.
Hundreds of students were involved at the five campuses, all of which have significant Hispanic enrollment. Friday’s walkouts followed Thursday’s national “Day Without Immigrants” event, in which immigrants were encouraged to stay home from work and school and avoid shopping.
