Portions of Charlotte’s Shalom Park evacuated for threat investigation Monday

Charlotte’s Shalom Park says portions of its Providence Road campus were evacuated Monday morning after the site received an anonymous phone threat. Specifics were not provided.
The threat was deemed “not credible” by local law enforcement, but was treated with seriousness, said a security statement sent out by Monica McDaniel, interim director of the Foundation of Shalom Park.
“Under an abundance of caution and in keeping with out security protocols, we safely evacuated portions of our campus to a secure location while local law enforcement performed a thorough security sweep of the building and the campus,” said the statement.
“Our response to today’s incident continues to reinforce our commitment to keeping our Shalom Park community safe.”
The threat comes at a time when the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Justice Department are partnering to investigate “possible civil rights violations in connection with threats” to Jewish centers across the country.
News outlets have reported dozens of bomb threats were called into Jewish community centers across the country in recent weeks, and there has been vandalism reported at Jewish cemeteries.
Charlotte’s Foundation of Shalom Park is a non-profit agency that owns and manages the properties and facilities for most of the organizations that are located on the central campus of Shalom Park.
Among the site’s located on the campus are Temple Israel, Temple Beth El, the Levine Jewish Community Center, Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, Jewish Family Services, Temple Israel Religious School, Temple Beth El Religious School, Consolidated High School of Jewish Studies, Charlotte Jewish Preschool, Charlotte Jewish Day School, Levine-Sklut Judaic Library & Resource Center, and the Charlotte Jewish News.
