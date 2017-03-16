State suspends license of Ballantyne daycare: ‘not a safe and healthy’ place

State officials have suspended the license of a troubled Ballantyne daycare center after reports surfaced that a teacher was arrested for inappropriate contact with children.
The N.C. Division of Child Development and Early Education issued the summary suspension action Thursday against Primrose School of Ballantyne. The action requires the school, licensed to serve up to 186 children up to age 12, to close its doors at the end of the business day Thursday.
Division officials said they had “determined that Primrose School of Ballantyne is not a safe and healthy environment for children...and that emergency action is required to protect the health, safety and welfare of children.”
The school was in the news this week after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police accused former Primrose of Ballantyne teacher Joseph Starnes, 35, of “forcibly fondling” at least two boys at the south Charlotte school. Starnes was arrested on Friday and charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child. Joseph Starnes Mecklenburg County jail
Police said they were notified on March 7 that an 8-year-old boy had been fondled at the school. During their investigation, CMPD detectives obtained information and evidence that a 7-year-old boy also had been fondled at the school in the 15900 block of Lancaster Highway.
The preschool has committed 16 child care violations since 2014, state records show.
State officials said the summary suspension is based upon school management’s failure to notify staff that a teacher was accused of inappropriately touching a child while working at the facility.
“Although the owner/administrator, the director and an assistant director had been informed of the allegations on March 6, 2017, they did not prevent the alleged perpetrator from caring for children for a portion of the day on March 7, 2017. Administration failed to ensure a safe environment for children by allowing the teacher to have access to children after being informed of the inappropriate touching,” said a statement from state officials.
“The teacher has since been arrested and charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child. By failing to prevent the teacher from returning to the facility and allowing him contact with children, facility management exposed children to a significant risk of further harm.
The preschool is rated one star in the state’s five-star ranking of day care centers, according to the N.C. Division of Child Development and Early Education. One star is the lowest rating.
State officials said they had issued two prior administrative actions against the center for noncompliance with state child care requirements, including supervision of children, discipline of children and criminal record checks.
The N.C. Division of Child Development and Early Education is charged with oversight of the safety of child care facilities.
