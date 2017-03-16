Accused robber now faces murder charge for 90-year-old man founder under bridge

Gaston County Police have added a first-degree murder charge to a man accused of preying on the elderly, reports the Gaston Gazette.
Brian Thad Carver, 42, of Gastonia was charged with first-degree murder Thursday in the death of 90-year-old Ray Ronald Jackson.
Investigators say Jackson had been missing more than a week when he was found March 13 under a bridge on Landers Chapel Road by N.C. Department of Transportation crews.
The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as Jackson on Wednesday. Authorities issued a Silver Alert for Jackson after he went missing on March 5. He suffered memory loss after he underwent brain surgery several years ago, authorities said.
Carver was already in custody, after being arrested Wednesday on accusations of robbing elderly people at gunpoint in two separate incidents this month, one resulting in a kidnapping.
Police accuse Carver of robbing and hitting an elderly man in the 300 block of Rosewood Lane Extension at 8:55 p.m. March 7. According to officers, Carver asked the man for help and was allowed into his home. Carver then robbed the man at gunpoint, police said.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Carver robbed and hit an elderly couple in the same way on Kiser Dairy Road, police said. Carver is accused of stealing the couple’s cash and a 2003 Dodge Dakota.
He was tracked down Wednesday hiding in the shower of a room at the Red Carpet Inn in the 1700 block of Broadcast Street in Gastonia. He was taken into custody without incident and jailed on $1 million bail, police said.
Jail records show Carver has a lengthy arrest record in Gaston County. He is now charged with robbery, larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to appear in court and kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
