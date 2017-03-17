Man charged in murder off Pineville-Matthews Road is in country illegally, says ICE

The killing of a 24-year-old man in his south Charlotte home on Thursday has attracted the attention of federal officials, who say one of the two suspects charged with murder is in the country illegally.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that it has a “detainer” on Carlos Fernandez Rosales, 21, who they say is undocumented. He is listed in jail records as having a Charlotte address.
Rosales is charged along with Jose Augusto Diaz-Garcia, 38, in the shooting death Frolian Turcios Perdoma, 24, in an apartment in the Touchstone Village area off Pineville Matthews Road.
The “detainer” issued by ICE means if Rosales is released on bond by Charlotte Mecklenburg authorities or if the charges are dropped, he will immediately go into the custody of ICE to face a deportation judge. The ICE filing does not supersede the pursuit of murder charges in Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the shooting occurred about 4:44 p.m. in an apartment community in the 6600 block of Fisher’s Farm Lane, just south of Pineville-Matthews Road. Juveniles were in the home, but it is unclear if they witnessed the shooting.
Diaz-Garcia was captured without incident at a traffic stop later that day, police said. He and Rosales have been charged with murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Observer news partner WBTV reported five people, including children, were in the home at the time. The victim and suspects knew each other, police said.
The Mecklenburg County Detention Center currently has a practice of alerting ICE when suspects admitted to the jail are not able to prove citizenship. Last year, more than 100 immigrants were deported as part of the partnership program, called the 287(g).
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments