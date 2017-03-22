What’s unusual about the growing Linville Gorge fire? How it started.

Lightning probably caused a wildfire raging in the Linville Gorge wilderness that has burned 1,750 acres, federal officials say.
The White Creek fire, which was reported Thursday at 75 acres, is burning near Shortoff Mountain at the southern end of the gorge in Pisgah National Forest. It is 30 percent controlled; 169 firefighters are on the scene.
The gorge is popular with hikers and rock climbers.
Firefighters on Tuesday burned areas within the controlled area to consume fuels that would feed the wildfire. Steep terrain has hampered their work, and the gorge’s federal wilderness designation means firefighters are trying to minimize impacts to the ground and vegetation.
While Linville Gorge has a long history of wildfires, the unusual thing about this one is that humans probably didn’t start it.
Nearly all wildfires are sparked by humans, statistics compiled by the N.C. Forest Service show. Only 2 percent were caused by lightning. Debris burning accounted for 42 percent of the fires between 2011 and 2015, and intentionally-set blazes were 17 percent.
This time, lightning detection networks show a lightning strike near the origin of the fire on March 6, the U.S. Forest Service said. The strike probably smoldered until fuels dried enough for the fire to spread.
Windy conditions and low humidity are expected Wednesday, potentially fanning the fire. Smoke from the fire billowed over southern Burke and Catawba Counties on Tuesday.
An area closure is in effect for all U.S. Forest Service lands east of SR 1238 (Old NC 105 / Kistler Memorial Highway), south of Conley Cove Trail, south of Table Rock Picnic Area, west of Back Irish Creek Forest Service Road #118 (Blue Gravel Road) and Roses Creek Forest Service Road #99, north of N.C. 126.
These trails are closed: Shortoff; Rock Jock; Pinch-In; Linville Gorge south of Conley Cove Trail; and Mountains to Sea Trail (Tr #440) from SR 1238 at Pinnacles to the Table Rock Picnic.
