4 tornadoes hit South Carolina on Monday, weather service confirms

Four tornadoes struck South Carolina on Monday afternoon, including one that killed a man in Union County, S.C., when his mobile home flipped several times in 100 mph winds.
Tornado watches were issued for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Rowan and Union counties on Monday afternoon but were later lifted.
The EF-1 tornado that killed the man touched down at 3:23 p.m. in Union County, southeast of Spartanburg, the National Weather Service in Greer, S.C., reported Tuesday.
An EF-1 with peak winds of 90 mph also struck Aiken County, S.C., in the southwestern part of the state at 4:14 p.m. Monday, the NWS office in Columbia reported.
The Damage Assessment Survey Team confirmed an EF-1 #tornado yesterday afternoon in #Aiken County. https://t.co/C4DEHFQEjq— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) April 4, 2017
An EF-0 tornado hit eastern Pickens and western Greenville counties at 2:12 p.m. with winds of about 70 mph., according to the weather service.
An EF-0 tornado also struck Laurens County at 2:50 p.m. with maximum winds of 85 mph. Laurens County is south of Spartanburg County.
EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes are classified as “weak” on the Enhanced Fujita Scale that classifies tornadoes by their wind speeds and damage potential.
Assessment teams were surveying damage in other S.C. areas on Tuesday afternoon, so it’s possible at least another tornado might be confirmed from Monday, NWS meteorologist Josh Palmer said.
Joe Marusak: 704-987-3670, @jmarusak
Comments