Cold front to bring severe storms, tornado threat to Charlotte area Wednesday

Severe storms, including the possibility for isolated tornadoes, are possible in Charlotte and the surrounding area Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Two separate systems are expected to hit the area Wednesday. The first, caused by a warm front, will bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong, with the potential for small hail and gusty winds, the weather service reported.
The second system is expected to bring a stronger round of thunderstorms to the region in the evening, ahead of an approaching cold front, the National Weather Service said. The weather service warned the second line of storms could potentially generate large hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado is possible as well, though not likely.
The threat comes a few days after storms hit the region Monday, causing six tornadoes to hit South Carolina. One man died in upstate South Carolina Monday after an EF-1 tornado struck his home in Union County.
Following Wednesday’s storms, gusty winds are expected Thursday following the cold front. The National Weather Service warned winds Thursday night may be strong enough to down powerlines and trees.
LaVendrick Smth; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
Comments