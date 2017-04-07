Arsonist’s threat to ‘torture’ Indian immigrants a hate crime, say Charlotte police

An arson case that included a threat to “torture” immigrants is being investigated as a hate crime by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force.
Police say officers were called at 9:59 p.m. Thursday to a fire at the Central Market, a Nepali Indian store at 5718 Albemarle Road in Charlotte. On arrival, officers were advised by the Charlotte Fire Department that the fire was contained to the front door and burned itself out by their arrival.
Investigators say one of the windows in the door had been broken out with a rock and a note was left near the door. The note stated “the suspect did not want any refugee business owners and that they would torture the owner if they did not leave and go back to where they came from,” according to police.
It was signed “White America.”
There were no injures, officials said.
Investigators say video surveillance of the incident showed a black male suspect, about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, 200 pounds. He had a short afro and a goatee, and was wearing a gray hoodie under a black coat, light jeans and black shoes, police said.
Central Market is a Nepali Indian store that sells fast food, groceries and gifts, mostly from the Indian subcontinent (Nepal, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burma and Bhutan). People from India make up Charlotte’s second largest concentration of immigrants (just below Hispanics) with 12,300 people. The number jumps to over 14,000 when including immigrants form neighboring nations.
The arson case comes at a time when the nation’s population of people from the Indian subcontinent are on alert, after a several high profile killings, including one in Lancaster County last month. The victim in that attack, Harnish Patel, 43, was the owner of a convenience store in Lancaster County. He was found dead of gunshot wounds in the front yard of his home on March 2.
The Times of Indian covered Patel’s killing, and noted it happened just days after an Indian engineer was killed in Kansas by a man who allegedly yelled “get out of my country” before shooting Srinivas Kunchubhotla, age 32. Two others were injured in that attack.
A third incident took place March 3 in Washington state, when a 39-year-old Sikh man in the city of Kent said he was shot in the arm by a man who walked into his drive way and yelled: “Go back to your own country.”
Charlotte police are asking anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. To learn more about the Crime Stoppers mobile app, please visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/. For additional information about this incident please refer to CMPD report number 20170406-2159-07.
This is an ongoing, active investigation. Anything further will be released by CMPD Public Affairs.
