Two arrested in homicide of Anthony Frazier, 14, son of Kannapolis police officer

Two people have been arrested in connection to the January shooting death of 14-year-old Anthony Frazier, according to sources with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Reginald Edmonds and Mangasha Clark were both arrested. Sources told WBTV one of the suspects was arrested Tuesday and the second on Wednesday. Their charges have not been released.
At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, police said the boy, who was returning home after a birthday party, had no connection to the suspects.
Frazier, the son of a Kannapolis police officer, was shot around 10 p.m. on January 2 while in a vehicle with family he was visiting on Finchley Drive in Charlotte. Two people were in a bush near the home when the vehicle pulled up to Frazier's relative's home.
Those individuals ran away but fired as they did, hitting Frazier. He died at Carolinas Medical Center the next day.
Frazier attended Kannapolis Middle School and was known as a standout student and athlete. Atthe time of his death, an uncle described the teen like this: “Anthony was the kid that did everything a kid is supposed to do. He was an excellent student, he excelled at sports ... he was a leader. When he wasn't doing that, he was at home playing PS4 (video games) with his father.
“He was a 14-year-old kid, out celebrating his birthday, just came back from dinner,” Anthony's uncle said. “What's the motive for that? It's criminals, it's fear. It's somebody just acting impulsively, doing something that shattered an entire family.”
WBTV
Comments