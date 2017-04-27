Rick Siskey estate reveals lavish life with theater, gym, two garages, wine cellar

The 6,000-square-foot mansion belonging to the late Rick Siskey is the kind of home most Charlotteans could only dream of, with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and four half baths.
And it’s for sale. Asking price: $5.5 million.
For those curious about what’s inside, a virtual tour has been created, and it shows the businessman lived a lavish lifestyle of paneled walls, chandeliers in most rooms and a master bathroom as big as the average person’s bedroom.
The SouthPark estate is well known in Charlotte for its sweeping front yard and unparalleled acreage for an in-town property: nearly seven and a half acres on Sharon Road.
Among the features:
▪ It has a sweeping staircase and heavy moldings and a large covered porch that has fireplace.
▪ A gym stocked with state-of-the-art exercise equipment, a backyard pool, a semi attached garage, a detached 6-car garage, a man-cave and a guest house.
▪ There’s also a theater (with a popcorn machine), including rows of over-stuffed lounge chairs – and a bar. There’s a stocked wine cellar, too.
The home is listed on the web site of real estate firm Dickens Mitchener.
Siskey, 58, died in December, days after court filings gave the first public indication that he was under investigation for fraud.
