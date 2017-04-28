CMS warns students not to skip for May 1 immigrant march in uptown Charlotte

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 CMPD Chief Kerr Putney doesn't defend actions Pause 2:34 Tim Tebow making strides, but too early to speculate on future with Fireflies 2:12 Four CMPD officers tackle suspect 1:55 Queens graduate Cheryl Gregory 2:37 Add this to S-Town buzz: Carolinians may know the professor 1:15 Traffic time bombs 2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey 2:07 Immigrant community releases 'list of demands' for city 1:21 Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire after 2017 NASCAR season 2:13 Promotional video: What does Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency do? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Students say they marched in protest of Trump administration policies and ICE arrests that are splitting up families. John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer