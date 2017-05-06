Gander Mountain, popular gun and hunting store, closing nationwide

Gander Mountain, a popular gun and hunting store, is closing all of its stores nationwide, the retailer announced.
The company filed for bankruptcy in March, and announced it would close 32 under-performing stores, including a location in south Charlotte.
Under the current move, all 126 stores will close from the chain, including locations in Gastonia and Monroe. It wasn’t immediately clear when the stores will close.
In a statement on its website, the company said it was acquired by Camping World Holdings Inc. last week. Gander Mountain said the move means it will continue to be a part of the “specialty outdoor market,” though it’s unclear from the statement how it will continue to serve customers.
Gander Mountain has been in business for 57 years and has locations in 26 states. The company sells guns, hunting equipment, camping gear and other items for outdoor activities.
The company’s closing is yet another reminder of the current climate in retail, where companies have competed with the growth of online shopping and customers flock to juggernauts like Amazon.
At the local level, Gander Mountain joins stores like Macy’s, J.C. Penney, Kmart and Hollister to close locations in the Charlotte area.
The company said all sales are final and there will be no refunds. Gift cards are being accepted until May 18.
LaVendrick Smith; 704-358-5101; @LaVendrickS
