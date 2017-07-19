Amid outcry, N.C. to limit use of solitary confinement for prisoners

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:34 Storm damage in Charlotte Pause 1:42 What happened at the Woodscape apartments fire 1:12 Johnny Fly Co. finds home in NoDa 1:57 Bailey Park Disc Golf Glow League 1:03 Corvettes, a 1934 Mercedes, autographed guitars and a house of opulence all part of Siskey auction 1:04 Charlotte Fire Department receives new funds to expand and grow 0:36 Over 130 people displaced in fire 1:46 Camp Greene Centennial Celebration 1:18 This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte 2:13 Brewing beer at home: The 80 percent you don't expect Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

(This video was originally published in August 2016. Since then, Jason Swain has been released from solitary confinement and his mother has been allowed to visit with him.) Shirley Swain's son, Jason, is in prison, suffering from bipolar depression. And for more than 13 years, he's been in solitary confinement - a condition that studies have shown often makes mental illness worse. Critics say that amounts to cruel and unusual punishment. "People treat animals better than that,” Shirley Swain says. JUSTINE MILLER jmiller@mcclatchy.com