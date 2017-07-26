Suspect in recent Myers Park, Dilworth sex offenses now charged in May rape case

The Charlotte man charged last week with sexual offenses in Myers Park and Dilworth is facing a rape charge from a third incident this year, court records show.
Larry Jarome Bailey, 21, is now charged with first-degree rape connected to an incident that occurred May 30, according to a warrant. The latest warrant was served Monday in the Mecklenburg County jail, where he remains in custody.
Details of the May 30 incident were not immediately available.
Police have credited witnesses with helping to identify Bailey as a suspect in the sexual offenses from last week.
In the Myers Park incident, Bailey is accused of grabbing and fondling a young woman who was out walking around 8:30 a.m. on July 19. A police report said he tried to restrain the victim against her will.
The assailant told the victim he had a gun, but she managed to get away, police said. The man had twice driven past the victim before leaving his car and attacking her, police said.
A nearby witness called 911 and described the car, police said. The witness snapped a photo of the car and its license plate, enabling police to obtain an arrest warrant for Bailey that same day, officials said.
Police were actively looking for Bailey when the second assault occurred in Dilworth, at 5:51 a.m. Friday on East Boulevard at Cleveland Avenue in Dilworth. The victim told police she was jogging when a man approached her and grabbed and fondled her. The man left in a silver Toyota Mitsubishi.
A witness saw a car leaving the scene and gave a description to police that was “very similar” to the car in Wednesday’s attack, she said.
Two CMPD sergeants patrolling the area soon saw the car and stopped it on Radcliffe Avenue, taking its lone occupant into custody. Officers found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the car, Peacock said.
Bailey was charged with first-degree sex offense, kidnapping, sexual battery, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Before last week, Bailey had been arrested six times in Mecklenburg County, dating back to 2014, records show. Most of the arrests involved charges of possession of marijuana, along with resisting arrest and assault on a government employee, arrest records show.
North Carolina court records show Bailey had been found guilty three times of possession of drug or marijuana paraphernalia, and also has convictions for driving after consuming alcohol and speeding.
The victims of the Myers Park and Dilworth assaults didn’t know Bailey, who confessed to both assaults, police said.
Anyone with additional information in the cases is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
