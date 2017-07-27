Scene of Thursday morning homicide.
CMPD suspect in early Thursday double homicide may be traveling in black Honda CRV

By Mark Price and Jane Wester

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

July 27, 2017 6:01 AM

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police discovered two homicide victims early Thursday tied to a single case — one person was found dead inside a north Charlotte home and one was inside the trunk of a car.

The man suspected of killing them both is traveling around Charlotte, police said. He was believed to be driving a 2017 black Honda CRV with an NC license plate, PAS-9116.

The female victim, Jacquline Gordon-White, 65, was found dead inside a home on the 9000 block of Red Clay Lane, CMPD said.

The male victim was found dead in the trunk of a car that had been driven to the hospital by an injured woman early Thursday, police said. He hasn’t been identified yet.

Police named Vurnel Smith Jr., 40, as a suspect in the homicides who may be in the black Honda.

It’s not yet known how the victims were killed. Police say it was a domestic dispute.

TV station WSOC reported that police arrived at the home about around 4:30 a.m., following a tip provided by an injured woman who showed up at Carolinas Medical Center-University at about 4 a.m.

This is a developing story.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

