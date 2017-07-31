Kurt Strazdins;Kurt Strazdins
Man shot multiple times outside South End diner early Monday

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

July 31, 2017 7:05 AM

Someone was shot multiple times Monday morning in the parking lot outside the popular Midnight Diner south of uptown, according to multiple media outlets.

TV station WSOC reported the Midnight Diner in the booming South End community was temporarily closed Monday morning for the investigation, the station reported. The shooting happened outside the restaurant at about 6 a.m., and the man was struck in the back, the station reported.

The victim went to a hospital and is expected to survive, reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

The Midnight Diner is on East Carson Boulevard at South Tryon Street.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

