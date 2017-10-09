Suspected drunk driver kills NC firefighter clearing storm debris from road

More Videos 1:34 Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina Pause 2:23 Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 1:29 Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end 3:03 911 call audio: You hear her tell him to put the gun down. Seconds after police arrive - gunshots. 1:22 Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics 0:41 Explosion and fire rocks chemical company 0:46 Man opens fire in Huntersville hospital. Police confront gunman, kill him 0:58 Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers 0:23 Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina Tornado warnings were issued for communities in North and South Carolina on Sunday, October 8, as the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed north after hitting the Gulf Coast over the weekend, local media reported. This footage was captured by a Caldwell County Sheriff dashcam in Lenoir, North Carolina. Tornado warnings were issued for communities in North and South Carolina on Sunday, October 8, as the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed north after hitting the Gulf Coast over the weekend, local media reported. This footage was captured by a Caldwell County Sheriff dashcam in Lenoir, North Carolina. Caldwell County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

