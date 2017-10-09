More Videos

Police dash cam films possible tornado in North Carolina

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Dale Earnhardt Jr shares some of his favorite memories as his NASCAR racing career draws to an end

911 call audio: You hear her tell him to put the gun down. Seconds after police arrive - gunshots.

Charlotte's mayoral candidates Vi Lyles and Kenny Smith: Back to Basics

Explosion and fire rocks chemical company

Man opens fire in Huntersville hospital. Police confront gunman, kill him

Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015.

    Tornado warnings were issued for communities in North and South Carolina on Sunday, October 8, as the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed north after hitting the Gulf Coast over the weekend, local media reported. This footage was captured by a Caldwell County Sheriff dashcam in Lenoir, North Carolina.

Tornado warnings were issued for communities in North and South Carolina on Sunday, October 8, as the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed north after hitting the Gulf Coast over the weekend, local media reported. This footage was captured by a Caldwell County Sheriff dashcam in Lenoir, North Carolina. Caldwell County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

Suspected drunk driver kills NC firefighter clearing storm debris from road

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

October 09, 2017 8:05 AM

A Burke County firefighter was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver around midnight Monday while answering a call about storm debris on a roadway.

Triple Community firefighters were dispatched to the site of a fallen tree that was blocking several lanes of Highway 70 near the Drexel intersection, according to media outlets. Triple is about 70 miles northwest of Charlotte, near Morganton.

The firefighter was identified as Jason Keith Hensley, 40, according to the Observer’s news partner, WBTV. He died instantly, media outlets reported.

Burke County was under a Tornado Warning on Sunday evening and a tornado was confirmed to have touched down around the southeast of Morganton in Burke County.

Firefighters were in the process of clearing debris when a vehicle traveling east on Hwy 70 struck Hensley, WBTV reported.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol charged 58-year-old Randall Stewart with driving while impaired, driving without a license, reckless driving, not wearing a seat belt, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia, reported WBTV.

Stewart allegedly struck two other vehicles that were parked at the scene including Hensley's personal vehicle which had the emergency lights activated, troopers told WBTV.

