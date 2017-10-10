Quail Hollow woman hospitalized for 12 hours after copperhead bite

A woman living in the Quail Hollow area of south Charlotte is recovering from a copperhead bite after encountering the snake on her porch Friday evening.

Lisa Romanoff posted a Facebook photo of the copperhead at 6:45 p.m. Friday, with a note that read: “This snake just bit me. Hurts! Is it poisonous????”

The response to the photo was a resounding: “Yes!”

Romanoff ended up in an area hospital for 12 hours and in a lot of pain.

“I was too busy screaming for help to faint,” she posted. “Not a fun night, and I have some healing ahead, but I survived...Doc just said I’ll be on crutches for 5 to 7 days.”

The bite happened while Romanoff was walking out of her door to take out her recycling, reported TV station WCNC. She believes the snake had come out to find a warm spot. It was lying on her stoop, she said.

“I walked out the door, just a normal evening the sun was starting to go down, stepped outside and you turn around (and) you see it’s a snake,” Romanoff told WCNC. “It’s the most shocking thing you could ever imagine.”

Romanoff spent several hours hooked up to an IV in a hospital bed and was given anti-venom, reported WCNC.

“My treatment is ‘aggressive elevation.’ Have to keep my leg straight and elevated above my heart so the venom doesn’t pool in places like behind my knee,” she said on Facebook.

She has now taken to Facebook to warn others it could easily happen to them.

“Many more (snake bites) this year due to all the rain,” she wrote on Facebook Sunday. “Copperheads typically come out at night to find warm spots — which is exactly what happened in my case.”

Snake bites have been on the rise in North Carolina this year, but experts say the more likely cause is the mild winter weather. The number of North Carolina residents bitten by snakes in April increased nearly four-fold over the same period in 2016, reported Carolinas Poison Control Center. The center said copperheads are the most plentiful venomous snake in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 7,000–8,000 people per year receive venomous bites in the United States, and about five of those people die.

It’s the second time this year that someone in south Charlotte has reported a copperhead bite. In April, a man living in the Ballantyne area reported a bite while doing yard work. The snake was curled up and disguised among some logs the man was trying to move.

Romanoff said her husband killed the snake that bit her.

“Wish the...snake was still alive so I could kill it myself,” she posted on Facebook. “Big talk from the girl laid up on the sofa....Didn’t have a snake phobia before, but I do now! Probably won't be doing yard work anytime soon.”