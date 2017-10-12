More than a dozen injured in attempted NC prison break

More than a dozen people – including a number of prison employees – have been injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institution.
The attempted breakout from the prison in Elizabeth City involved fires set in the prison’s sewing plant at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.
At least 14 people have been injured, according to a news release from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, in Norfolk, Va.
One prison officer was hit with a hammer, according to news reports.
Over emergency radio, one responder could be heard describing the scene: “Be advised, we do have a mass casualty incident. I have multiple patients. Some of them are critical.”
A hospital spokesman said he does not yet know the conditions of any of those who were injured.
Members of the Prison Emergency Response Team, consisting of officers from other N.C. prisons, have responded to Pasquotank to assist, DPS officials said Thursday evening.
Elizabeth City is in Eastern North Carolina, about 50 miles south of Norfolk, Va., and near North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
The prison now houses about 730 adult, male felons in both high-security and minimum-custody buildings. Minimum-security prisoners work outside the walls on road gangs for the county recycling department and performing other community labor.
At Bertie Correctional Institution, about 60 miles to the southeast of Pasquotank, prison Sgt. Meggan Callahan was killed in April. Authorities say an inmate there set a fire in a trash can, then beat Callahan with the fire extinguisher that she had brought to douse the flames.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed.
Comments