Deadly year for NC prison workers shows need for better security, critics say

​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. ​Two prison employees were killed and three others critically injured Thursday during an attempted escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, N.C. ​Two prison employees were killed and three others critically injured Thursday during an attempted escape at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City, N.C. Video: William F. West/The Daily Advance ​Audio: Provided by Broadcastify​

