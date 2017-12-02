‘They could have raped me or killed me.’ Faulty radios put prison officers in danger.

More Videos 3:11 Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming Pause 3:45 Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed 1:26 Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts discusses HB2 1:12 Charlotte grandma borrows the plot from a Hallmark movie 3:08 Charlotte's number of homicides is outpacing last year's total. Here are some solutions. 2:22 First black district attorney of Charlotte explains how race led him to the job 3:01 Remembering Robert D. Raiford during his retirement from the "John Boy & Billy" radio show 1:54 Choose and cut your own Christmas tree 0:45 Carolina Panthers hit the field against the Saints 2:53 Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Prison officer released video of beating, then 4 others were killed Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. Rosie Anderson was brutally attacked inside Central Prison in 2015. She survived - and posted the video of when she was attacked, hoping to make prisons safer. Since then, three other North Carolina prison employees have been killed. In April, Sgt. Meggan Callahan was beaten to death with a fire extinguisher, authorities say. In October, prison employees Veronica Darden and Justin Smith were also killed. John D. Simmons

