Man shot his daughter, wife and mother before killing himself, police say

A man killed his mother and wife and badly injured his daughter before shooting himself in east Charlotte Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
Police said Antioco Andrade Chacon, 37, killed his mother, 61-year-old Asuncion Chacon-Perez, and his wife, 37-year-old Marina Bravo Aguilar, inside an apartment on Kilborne Drive Saturday morning. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
Chacon’s 12-year-old daughter is in critical condition at Carolinas Medical Center Sunday. Her name hasn’t been released.
Police aren’t looking for any other suspects in this case.
