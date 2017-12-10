Authorities at the scene where several people were found dead in an apartment Saturday.
Authorities at the scene where several people were found dead in an apartment Saturday. WBTV
Authorities at the scene where several people were found dead in an apartment Saturday. WBTV

Local

Man shot his daughter, wife and mother before killing himself, police say

By Jane Wester

jwester@charlotteobserver.com

December 10, 2017 11:56 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

A man killed his mother and wife and badly injured his daughter before shooting himself in east Charlotte Saturday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Police said Antioco Andrade Chacon, 37, killed his mother, 61-year-old Asuncion Chacon-Perez, and his wife, 37-year-old Marina Bravo Aguilar, inside an apartment on Kilborne Drive Saturday morning. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chacon’s 12-year-old daughter is in critical condition at Carolinas Medical Center Sunday. Her name hasn’t been released.

Police aren’t looking for any other suspects in this case.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte

    While the North Carolina mountains and foothills got measurable snow on Friday Charlotte got a cold rain with an occasional glimpse of snow.

Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte

Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte 0:39

Rain and snow mix it up in Charlotte
Season's first snow arrives at North Mecklenburg High 0:39

Season's first snow arrives at North Mecklenburg High
This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why. 1:28

This mother includes a photo of her stillborn daughter in family portraits. Here's why.

View More Video