She lied in case involving rapper Waka Flocka Flame shootout. Now she faces jail time.

A woman was sentenced to jail time Monday in connection to a 2011 Charlotte shooting that involved rapper Waka Flocka Flame.
Tonya Leshun Hall, 43, of Atlanta, was sentenced to six months in prison after a judge determined she lied in court, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Hall testified in 2016 on behalf of Waka Flocka Flame’s mother, and spoke about her financial situation, according to the release. His mother, Debra Antney, was being sued by a man who had been shot by one of the rapper’s security guards in 2011, the release states. Antney owned businesses related to the rapper.
Hall told a court in 2016 that, based on a review of Antney’s finances, Antney had “no money” to pay Stukes, according to the release. To support her reasoning, Hall told officials she graduated with a degree in accounting from Emory University and was licensed as a certified public accountant in Georgia.
Hall admitted in federal court Monday she never graduated from Emory and was never licensed as a certified public accountant.
A federal judge told Hall her lie misled the court and their ability to assess Antney’s ability to pay Stukes. Hall pleaded guilty to criminal contempt.
The saga began in February 2011, when the shootout erupted on Independence Boulevard.
Waka Flocka Flame, whose real name is Juaquin Malphurs, had been at a car stereo warehouse to have his tour bus sound system upgraded. Two vehicles, one of them with Stukes inside, pulled up to the parking lot and shots were exchanged.
Waka Flocka’s team initially said the shooting was an attempted robbery. However, the district attorney’s office dropped charges against Stukes and others when they couldn’t find evidence to support the rapper’s claim.
In December 2012, Stukes won $500,000 in damages from Mizay Entertainment, the company that managed the rapper. Stukes’ attorney said at the time that Stukes, an aspiring rapper, was attempting to give Waka Flocka Flame a demo mixtape, when a security guard shot him in the shoulder.
