Here’s how to prepay your 2018 Mecklenburg County taxes. And why you couldn’t before.

Mecklenburg County is now accepting prepayments for 2018 tax bills.
The county was unable to accept those payments up until late last week because systems were down due a hacking earlier this month.
Many homeowners are rushing to prepay those bills before the new GOP tax law takes effect on Jan. 1, according to The Wall Street Journal, so they can deduct the amount before a new limit takes effect. The new law caps the amount of local and state taxes that can be deducted from federal taxes.
The Office of the Tax Collector is accepting prepayments in check or money order only, according to the county. A note should indicate the parcel number and that the payment is a 2018 prepayment, according to the county.
Never miss a local story.
A receipt will acknowledge the prepayment. However, the county says there is no guarantee to the date the check or money order will be paid by the issuing bank.
Mail prepayments to:
Office of the Tax Collector
ATTN: Prepayment
P.O. Box 31457
Charlotte, NC 28231-1457
In-person payment may be made at Walton Plaza located at 700 E. Stonewall St.
Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope
Comments