Alligators use bizarre – and creepy – ancient ritual to survive NC’s arctic blast

More Videos 2:20 Ron Rivera talks to media Monday morning after players clean out lockers Pause 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:51 Fans cheer Panthers at Unknown Brewing send off 1:09 ‘Bizarre’ video by Panthers Fozzy Whittaker and Jonathan Stewart 3:10 Tiffany Evans the 'zombie prostitute' tells her story 2:51 Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, Jonathan Stewart and Fozzy Whittaker cheer up fan with surprise 'Lean On Me' performance 0:44 Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? 2:03 Coast Guard releases sea turtles near Atlantic Beach, N.C. 0:13 Bear family makes dash across road in Banner Elk 3:01 Remembering Robert D. Raiford during his retirement from the "John Boy & Billy" radio show Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle, about 200 miles east of Charlotte. A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle, about 200 miles east of Charlotte. Shallotte River Swamp Park

A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surface, according to a video posted on Facebook by Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle, about 200 miles east of Charlotte. Shallotte River Swamp Park