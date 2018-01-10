NC’s famously frozen alligators are thawed out and irritable as ever, new video shows

More Videos 1:56 Who might be the next offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers? Pause 2:14 Cops tell Uber driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not 2:05 Amanda Kloo: Time to compete 2:47 Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know? 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 10:01 Chilean Navy helicopter pilot shoots video of UFO 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 0:25 Alligator at the door! 0:47 Gator aid called in for alligator enjoying day at Myrtle Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise Alligators at The Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, had a chance to thaw out and sun themselves after temperatures rose above freezing on January 9. The American alligators survived the freeze by staying in the water with their snouts sticking out. The park wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the cold-blooded gators could endure temperatures by slowing their metabolism in a hibernation-like process called brumation. As soon as the temperature was back up and the sun out, so were the alligators. Alligators at The Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, had a chance to thaw out and sun themselves after temperatures rose above freezing on January 9. The American alligators survived the freeze by staying in the water with their snouts sticking out. The park wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the cold-blooded gators could endure temperatures by slowing their metabolism in a hibernation-like process called brumation. As soon as the temperature was back up and the sun out, so were the alligators. Youtube/Shallotte River Swamp Park via Storyful

Alligators at The Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, had a chance to thaw out and sun themselves after temperatures rose above freezing on January 9. The American alligators survived the freeze by staying in the water with their snouts sticking out. The park wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the cold-blooded gators could endure temperatures by slowing their metabolism in a hibernation-like process called brumation. As soon as the temperature was back up and the sun out, so were the alligators. Youtube/Shallotte River Swamp Park via Storyful