Before deadly rampage, inmates had keys, scissors and a secret hiding spot, report finds

1:03 Protesting rate hikes and coal ash Pause

1:43 Blinded by tumor Haitian doctor prays he will practice again

2:16 First glimpse of the airport's Concourse A expansion

1:15 NASCAR's Kyle Busch is unapologetic when he beats younger drivers

0:39 Christopher Bell is motivated after winning at Kansas

0:59 Paul Menard is excited about driving the iconic #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

1:05 Ryan Newman is not a fan of moving New Hampshire race to Las Vegas

4:22 Tom Haberstroh talks about the genesis of the ALS Pepper Challenge, and how it went viral

1:17 Carolina Panthers Ron Rivera is challenged to the ALS Pepper Challenge