This is how NC is punishing a psych center where kids say they were abused

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:32 She called 911 after being shot in the head Pause 1:08 Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor 1:51 Chinese New Year Lion Dance and Dragon Dance at The Peaceful Dragon 2:12 Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 2:12 Witnesses voices detail fatal police shooting 1:33 After judge denies motion Kevin Olsen rushes from courtroom 1:23 Olympic High’s career paths have won acclaim. But CMS leader says that’s not enough 1:45 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Carmichael talks about why he favors the 287(g) program 2:30 Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff candidate McFadden tells why he's against the 287(g) program 1:47 Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Questions surround a Charlotte, NC psychiatric hospital overseen by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and whether it is properly treating and supervising children. WBTV

Questions surround a Charlotte, NC psychiatric hospital overseen by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and whether it is properly treating and supervising children. WBTV