‘We failed another citizen’: His crisis brewed for weeks before deadly clash with police

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:31 NFL great Reggie White's home is for sale. This is what it looks like. Pause 3:10 "I'm an emotional photographer": Sonia Handelman Meyer 1:52 New Cardinal CEO aims to restore trust 1:48 Sonia Handelman Meyer and the Photo League 1:54 Affordable apartments are disappearing, and people on fixed incomes are feeling it. 2:00 Getting married in the evening at the Mecklenburg County Magistrate's office 2:50 Mother explains why she pulled knife on son's bullies 1:29 ‘Rest easy,’ police chief tells Charlotte after feds help with dozens of arrests 1:32 She called 911 after being shot in the head 1:08 Opening statements in murder trial of former pastor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Daniel Flynn shot Charlie Shoupe after witnesses and police said, Shoupe charged at Officer Flynn with a knife on Friday, February 2, 2018. The shooting took place approximately 20-seconds after Officer Flynn arrived on the scene. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Daniel Flynn shot Charlie Shoupe after witnesses and police said, Shoupe charged at Officer Flynn with a knife on Friday, February 2, 2018. The shooting took place approximately 20-seconds after Officer Flynn arrived on the scene. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com