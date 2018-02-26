Mourners gather: We’re ‘lucky’ to have lived in the time of Billy Graham

Hundreds of Billy Graham admirers braved soggy weather Monday for the opportunity to file past his closed casket on the grounds of Charlotte’s Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
The Charlotte-born preacher who went on to become the most famous evangelist in American history died last week at his home in Montreat at age 99. A series of events this week will celebrate his remarkable life, including a chance for mourners to pay their respects Monday and Tuesday in Charlotte.
Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, are scheduled to visit on Monday, followed by former President Bill Clinton on Tuesday.
Charles Connor III of Catawba County got up at 4 a.m. to be one of the first members of the public to file past the casket.
“It’s just history,” said Connor, 60, an insurance broker. “We’re lucky in this area to have lived in the time of Billy Graham.”
Connor and his wife went with their children to Graham’s 1996 crusade in Charlotte.
He said he had to return to the city Monday morning to pay his respects.
“I heard someone say that Billy Graham preached to more people than the (Twelve Apostles) combined,” Connor said. “So what excuse would I have to not come here? None.”
Graham is lying in repose Monday and Tuesday in the home where he lived as a boy. It was built in 1927 on the Graham family’s dairy farm and moved to the library grounds in 2006.
Shuttle buses will transport people to the site from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mourners will stand in line outside the house before moving inside to view the casket.
Roy Graham, one of Billy’s grandsons, greeted well-wishers in the family homestead and heard stories about how his famous grandfather’s preaching had changed their lives.
Some of them, Graham said, can still remember “the date, the time and the place where my grandfather preached and they gave their life to Christ.”
He said he’d been told that 600 to 700 people has filed by the casket by mid-morning. The news media were also out in force at the library Monday, including a TV crew from Hong Kong.
People arriving at the library could hear constant hammering and drilling as workers in the nearby parking lot readied a massive tent for Friday’s funeral. About 2,300 people, including President Donald Trump, will attend the invitation-only service.
‘Staple in our lives’
Graham’s wooden casket, with a cross nailed on the front, is on a black bier in what was once the living room of his family’s home on Park Road. A cross-shaped arrangement of lilies is on a stand next to the casket.
There’s a respectful silence as people walk through.
One woman paused by the roped-off closed casket and held her right hand up the way people do in church when they pray.
The living room and other parts of the house look as they did in the 1930s, with old-fashioned furniture and lamps, which were lit on Monday.
In an adjacent room is the desk Graham’s mother used to keep track of the business side of the family’s dairy farm. There’s a typewriter and an old-timey adding machine.
The walls of the rooms are filled with framed photos of Graham’s family, past and present. In a small desk, behind glass, are yellowed newspaper clippings about Graham and wife Ruth, who died in 2007.
Aaron and Paris Greer, a brother and sister who grew up in Charlotte and now live in Minnesota, were at the library Monday to honor Graham.
“He’s a staple in our lives,” said Paris Greer. “He’s Billy Graham – there’s nobody like him.”
Added Aaron Greer, a truck driver: “He preached to all races, to all people.”
Nancy Young, a native of Guatemala who now lives in Virginia, said she came because Graham and his library spurred her spiritual growth.
During a visit to the Charlotte library in 2011, “the Holy Spirit touched me. My life was radically changed.”
Young came with her friend Angie Naish, an evangelist from West Virginia. When Naish paused at Graham’s casket, she said she felt “an overwhelming sense of peace but also a greater urgency to continue his legacy by going out to preach the Gospel.”
‘Strong man of God’
Driving in from Stanley in Gaston County were Charles and Alice Jessen. Both graduated from Graham’s alma mater, Wheaton College, a Christian school near Chicago.
Charles Jessen, a retired Presbyterian minister, even wore his Wheaton College ball cap Monday.
Graham spoke at Jessen’s graduation ceremony in 1962.
And in 1957, Jessen attended famous Graham crusades at New York’s Madison Square Garden and Yankee Stadium.
“He was vigorous,” Jessen said of Graham in his prime. “He had an impact on my life. I was a believer, but he challenged me (through his preaching) that my heart would do what God wanted me to do. He was a mentor in the distance.”
Alexander Dancy, 8, also also got to see Graham’s casket.
“I wanted to honor him,” said Alexander, a third-grader at Selwyn Elementary who wore a Carolina Panthers shirt. “He was a strong man of God. He deserved to go to heaven.”
The Bushes are expected to arrive around 3:30 p.m. and will be greeted by Billy’s son, Franklin. He will then escort them inside the house.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Graham’s body will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol, an honor accorded to only 33 Americans – 11 of whom were presidents. The funeral will follow on Friday, back in Charlotte.
