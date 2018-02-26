More Videos

Local

Another former president expected to pay respects to Billy Graham this week

By Tim Funk And Rick Rothacker

tfunk@charlotteobserver.com

rrothacker@charlotteobserver.com

February 26, 2018 10:29 AM

Former President Bill Clinton plans to pay his respects to the late Billy Graham on Tuesday at Graham’s childhood home in Charlotte, a source close to Clinton told the Observer Monday morning.

The Charlotte-born preacher died Wednesday at his home in Montreat at age 99. He was long known as an adviser to U.S. presidents.

Clinton will travel to Charlotte Tuesday to pay his respects to Graham, Clinton’s press secretary, Angel Ureña, confirmed later on Monday. A spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association also confirmed that Clinton had reached out to the organization and was expected to come to Charlotte on Tuesday.

It’s not clear if Hillarly Clinton, the former First Lady and Secretary of State, will be making the trip with her husband.

Graham is lying in repose Monday and Tuesday inside his boyhood home, now located on the the site of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, are scheduled to pay their respects Monday at the home. They are expected to arrive around 3:30 p.m. and to be greeted by Graham’s son, Franklin, CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the funeral on Friday.

For almost half a century, Billy Graham was confidante and clergyman to America’s presidents. A registered Democrat who usually supported Republicans for president, Graham said the Bible tells us to pray for the powerful: “Jacob prayed for the pharaoh, and Daniel prayed for Nebuchadnezzer.”

Ex-presidents George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton gathered to honor Graham in 2007 at the dedication of his library. Graham, said Bush, has been “a constant radiant of light, light of truth.”

Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker

