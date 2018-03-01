Local

South Meck student arrested for bringing gun on campus. It’s sixth at CMS this year.

By Jane Wester And Ann Doss Helms

March 01, 2018 12:58 PM

A South Mecklenburg High School student was arrested after bringing a gun on campus Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Fernando Vasquez, 17, has been charged with possession of a firearm on educational property. It’s the sixth firearm found on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campus this school year, district officials said.

Fernando Vasquez, 17, was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a firearm on educational property. Police said he left a gun in his car during baseball practice at South Mecklenburg High School.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office

Vasquez left the gun in his car while he attended baseball practice, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police department learned about the gun Wednesday morning, CMPD said.

Police said the incident did not appear to be related to threats made against CMS middle schools this week.

CMS reported 19 gun incidents at 12 schools in the 2016-17 school year.

District officials do not notify families or the media if a gun is intercepted at a school unless there is a threat to safety. Superintendent Clayton Wilcox says most guns are reported by students and confiscated without incident.

Gunfire at CMS is rare. In 2003, an East Mecklenburg High student accidentally fired a gun outside the school cafeteria, grazing two students.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, there were three shootings – two of them fatal – on school grounds.

Jane Wester: 704-358-5128, @janewester

