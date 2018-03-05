Are you a new millionaire? Someone bought a winning Powerball ticket in Charlotte

Some lucky Charlotte ticket buyer won $1 million in Saturday’s Powerball drawing.
The ticket was sold at the Earp’s convenience store in the 7900 block of Cambridge Commons Drive in east Charlotte, off Interstate 485 Outer Loop and Harrisburg Road.
The winning numbers were 13-17-25-36-40 for the white balls and 5 for the red Powerball. state lottery officials said Monday.
The $1 million ticket matched all five white balls drawn, beating odds of 1 in 11.7 million. Winners have six months from the drawing to claim their prize.
The jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing has reached $348 million, worth $207.4 million cash.
In January, Corneil Morris of Charlotte beat the same odds to win a $1 million prize in the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing. He bought the $2 ticket at the 7-Eleven on Sam Roper Drive, near the intersection of Interstates 77 and 485 in north Charlotte.
After state and federal tax withholdings, Morris took home $695,010, officials said.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
