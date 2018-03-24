Charlotte students prepare to lead massive March For Our Lives against gun violence

Seventeen-year-old Maddie Syfert looked out over Charlotte's First Ward Park and delivered a message to politicians.

"We do not have any politicians speaking today and I will tell you why," the Myers Park High student said Friday. "It is time for politicians to start listening to us, because we have been listening to them and nothing has been done."

At Friday's rehearsal for Charlotte's March For Our Lives, her audience was only a dozen or so children playing in the sunny park. Syfert and her fellow teen organizers hope that by 11 a.m. Saturday the park will be packed with thousands of youth and adults demanding that policymakers protect the innocence and safety of those children.

It's an innocence those teens say is denied them, as a generation born in the aftermath of the 1999 Columbine school shooting and exposed to steady reports of mass shootings ever since. They say they were horrified by the latest, in which 17 students and faculty were gunned down at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla. And they are inspired by the leadership of the Stoneman Douglas survivors to speak up for change.

"The most stubborn generation will show you just how stubborn we can get," said Hough High student and march organizer Rosemary Colan. "This is our time. They might have their Second Amendment rights, but we have our First."

Rallies in Charlotte, Mooresville, Hickory and Rock Hill, S.C., are among more than 800 such events taking place worldwide on Saturday. At least two buses from Charlotte are arriving Saturday in Washington, D.C., for the biggest march, led by survivors of the Parkland shooting and supported by an array of celebrities and business executives.





A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $3 million for the national movement, and singers Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Demi Lovato have announced plans to participate in Washington, Education Week reported.

Students from Charlotte-Mecklenburg's Myers Park and Hough high schools, Union County's Marvin Ridge High and the private Charlotte Country Day School organized the event in uptown Charlotte, which starts at First Ward Park at 11 a.m. The group plans to march about 10 blocks to Marshall Park around 11:30.

Carolyn McGrath (left), a parent who will speak at the Charlotte rally, talks Friday with student march organizers Maddie Syfert, Jessica Clarke, Carly Learner and Rosemary Colan (l-r). Ann Doss Helms ahelms@charlotteobserver.com

In addition to the student organizers, Charlotte speakers will include a Queens University of Charlotte professor whose cousin was killed in the Stoneman Douglas shooting and a CMS parent whose business helps schools and other organizations prepare for active shooters.

Two of the speakers, Marvin Ridge ninth-graders Crissy and Ella Berke, were fourth-graders at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Conn., when a gunman killed 20 children and six adults.

"After what happened, I cannot and will not be quiet," said Ella Berke. "What happened that day is something that I do not want anyone to experience."

In Washington, some of the Charlotte-area youth and adults will sport "evil eye gloves" created by the Lib-CLT Stitch and Bitch knitting group. The gloves, which knitters across the country churned out for the march, are designed to create "a sea of eyes" that let elected officials know people are watching them.

"They are mini-works of art," said Rachel Hewitt, who chartered a 54-seat bus scheduled to arrive in Washington early Saturday morning.

The North Carolina NAACP also chartered a bus to take marchers from Greensboro, Fayetteville and Laurinburg to the Washington event.

Amya Burse, a student at Charlotte's Rocky River High, headed to Washington with her family on Friday, hoping to be part of a historic event. She said she wants to make sure lawmakers understand the public pressure won't ease until there's significant action on gun control and school safety.

Brooke Rooker of Charlotte, who will bring her two high-school daughters to the Charlotte march, said she has been working since the Feb. 14 Stoneman Douglas shooting to create a website, neveragainabcs.org, that will help students and adults sustain their work after Saturday's march ends. She's encouraging people to create Never Again Action Teams and take part in #NotMeMondays to hold weekly planning and update sessions.