Charlotte's 'March For Our Lives' is this weekend. Here's what you should know.

Charlotte-area students plan to rally in uptown on Saturday in a call to end gun violence and mass shootings.
More than a thousand people have said will they'll join the March For Our Lives Charlotte event, according to a Facebook page. The march is one of hundreds taking place worldwide, coinciding with a major event in Washington, D.C.
What is March for Our Lives?
The student-led movement was started by survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in response to the February shooting that killed 17 people at the school.
The marches come more than a week after student walkouts across the country honored the victims of the shooting.
In D.C., — and in cities around the country including Charlotte and Raleigh — students and other supporters will march to demand legislative action that prioritizes student safety in an effort to end school shootings.
In Charlotte
Charlotte's local march is set to begin at 11 a.m. in First Ward Park in uptown and last until 1 p.m. A set of student speakers are expected to give speeches.
The group will march from First Ward Park to Marshall Park. Commuters should avoid the area to alleviate congestion.
Likewise, people participating in the march could commute into the city by bus or light-rail to avoid parking concerns.
Additional marches will take place throughout the state in cities like Raleigh, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem. Marches will also happen in the nearby cities of Mooresville, Rock Hill, and Hickory.
