Autopsy released in state trooper fatal shooting of Charlotte deaf man

A state report released Thursday morning shows that Daniel Harris was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he led a North Carolina state trooper on a high-speed chase that ended when the deaf Charlotte man was shot and killed near his home.
The report by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found that the 29-year-old’s blood did not include any traces of cocaine, alcohol, opiates or other substances when it was tested on Sept. 24. According to the report, the blood sample was taken from Harris the day after his death.
In addition, Harris’ autopsy, also released Thursday, shows that he died from a single gunshot wound to his chest that damaged his heart, right lung, liver and kidney, according to the report by the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The shot was fired by North Carolina State Trooper Jermaine Saunders after an 8-mile chase Aug. 18, in which speeds reportedly reached 100 mph. At the time, Saunders reported on his radio that he began pursuing Harris when he clocked him going 88 mph on Interstate 485. The shooting occurred after Harris left his car near his family’s home on Seven Oaks Drive.
Law enforcement officers are legally authorized to use deadly force when they have a “reasonable” fear that they or others are in imminent danger of death or serious injury.
Harris’ death was the first of two fatal shootings by law enforcement officers that rocked the Charlotte area over a one-month period.
On Sept. 20, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Brentley Vinson shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott during a confrontation outside Scott’s University City apartment. Police say Scott was armed at the time and refused orders to drop his gun. Harris was white; Scott was black. Officers Saunders and Vinson are black, as well.
As with Harris, Scott reportedly had a disability – his was related to a traumatic head injury suffered several years ago.
Harris had a previous conviction for resisting arrest. Scott’s criminal record included check fraud, assault and weapons-related charges. He also served six years in prison in Texas for shooting another man.
Harris’ death elicited a candlelight vigil in his behalf. Scott’s death set off nights of violence, looting and vandalism across uptown.
Investigations into both incidents continue.
Michael Gordon: 704-358-5095, @MikeGordonOBS
