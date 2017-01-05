CMPD seeking public’s help Thursday on case of killing of Kannapolis officer’s 14-year-old son

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are seeking the public’s help with generating leads about this week’s murder of the 14-year-old son of a Kannapolis police officer.
A press conference is set for 1 p.m. regarding the death of Anthony Frazier. Family members and detectives also will attend.
He was shot Monday night while in a vehicle on Finchley Drive in northeast Charlotte, and died from his injuries the next day. Frazier had been visiting a relative, police said, but it’s unclear whether he was the target or what led up to the killing.
He is the son of Officer Daniel Frazier, who has been with the department for about 1 1/2 years.
On Thursday, Kannapolis police Chief Woody Chavis spoke of the distress that Daniel Frazier is under, and how the tight-knit department of about 100 people feels like it “lost a family member.” He has called the force “heartbroken” over what happened.
“I just hope and pray they can find out who did this,” Chavis said.
But the department has been buoyed by an outpouring of community support.
“Sometimes you watch the national news and you see all this anti-police stuff,” Chavis said. “We’re not experiencing that here, and that’s the thing that keeps everybody’s spirits up.”
Residents have been calling with support, dropping off food and making donations at the police station to help with funeral and other expenses. More than $1,000 has come in so far, Chavis said.
A GoFundMe page also has been set up for an “Anthony Frazier Memorial Fund,” and has raised more than $6,600 by mid-day Thursday.
A candlelight vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday at Kannapolis Middle, where Frazier was a stand-out student, and was on the basketball, football and track teams. He had turned 14 the day before Christmas.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
A $5,000 reward is being offered through Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous on the tip line, 704-334-1600. People also may call police at 704-432-8477.
Police are asking for help in identifying two males in their teens to early 20s suspected of being involved in the shooting.
The shooting happened in Eastwood Acres, a 70-year-old neighborhood of modest one-story homes near Garinger High.
“Our hearts go out to this family, and to this young man’s friends,” said Diane Garris, president of the Eastwood Acres Community Association. “We want to let them know our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
