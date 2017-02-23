Suspects accused of barging into college dorm room with gun surrender to police

Two Charlotte area suspects accused of robbing two roommates at gunpoint in a dorm room at Catawba College in Salisbury have surrendered to police.
Justin Triag Sterling, 21, of Monroe, and Elias Phillip Frances, 19, Mint Hill, were wanted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny and two counts of felony breaking and entering.
Sterling surrendered at the Union County Sheriff’s Office. He is free on $25,000 bail.
Frances turned himself in at the Mint Hill Police Department and was in the Mecklenburg County Jail on Thursday on $310,000 bail.
The roommates were robbed on Feb. 15 at Stanback Hall in the 2300 block of West Innes Street, police said. An adjoining dorm room had just been broken into and ransacked, according to police. A day earlier, clothing, electronics and jewelry were stolen from another dorm room in Stanback Hall.
