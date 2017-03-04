‘You’re in Trump country now,’ police said N.C. man shouted during attack on gay men

A North Carolina man is accused of hurling anti-gay remarks at two men on bicycles as he ran them down with his motor scooter in downtown Key West, Fla., the Miami Herald reported.
Onslow County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday arrested Brandon Ray Davis, 30, on a warrant charging him with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with evidence of prejudice. He will be extradited to Key West, police said.
Police obtained warrant for a No. Carolina man for attacking 2 Key West men with a scooter based on their sexual orientation.— Key West Police Dept (@KWPOLICE) February 28, 2017
A North Carolina man is under arrest for a hate crime committed in KW— Key West Police Dept (@KWPOLICE) March 1, 2017
last week. Brandon Ray Davis, 3o. Felony agg battery w/ deadly weapon
Davis said he bet the couple voted for Hillary Clinton. “You live in Trump country now,” he then told the men, the newspaper reported, quoting Key West police.
Police said Davis kept chasing the men with his motor scooter until finally charging and hitting one of their bikes with his scooter, according to the Herald. The impact knocked the bicyclist to the ground.
When the bicyclist threatened to call police, Davis allegedly told him, “If you do that, I’ll cut you up,” Key West police said.
The victims remembered the scooter license number, which led police to the scooter rental agency. Davis left a copy of his driver’s license there to rent the scooter, the Herald reported.
