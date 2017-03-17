3rd suspect arrested in killing of 90-year-old Gaston County man

A third suspect has been arrested in the killing of 90-year-old Ray Ronald Jackson, whose body was found under a Gaston County bridge.
Willie Junior Frazier II, 36, was charged with first-degree murder and jailed without bail.
Gaston County Police on Thursday charged Brian Thad Carver, 42, of Gastonia, and his stepson, Joshua Scott Rick, 23, of Kings Mountain, with first-degree murder in Jackson’s killing.
Jackson’s body was found Monday under a bridge in the 500 block of Landers Chapel Road by a state Department of Transportation structural inspection crew. Jackson was last known to be at his home on the evening of March 5.
Police said Friday they will release no other details about the case.
Police previously accused Carver of robbing and hitting an elderly man in the 300 block of Rosewood Lane Extension at 8:55 p.m. March 7. According to officers, Carver asked the man for help and was allowed into his home. Carver then robbed the man at gunpoint.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Carver robbed and hit an elderly couple on Kiser Dairy Road, police said. He is accused of stealing the couple’s cash and a 2003 Dodge Dakota.
He was found Wednesday hiding in the shower of a room at the Red Carpet Inn in the 1700 block of Broadcast Street in Gastonia.
Carver also was charged with robbery, larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to appear in court and kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.
At about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, his stepson was jailed on a first-degree murder charge in the case, jail records show.
