Mom charged after 3-year-old found dead in the cold last month

The mother of a 3-year-old boy found dead on the front porch of a Burke County home on March 15 has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Jamie Lyn Basinger, 23, of Morganton, was jailed on $100,000 bail pending a May 15 court hearing.
Deputies were called to the home on Hopewell Road at about 8 a.m. that morning, after a driver reported seeing a child on the front porch.
An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma on Landyn Michael Melton, according to the sheriff’s office. Hypothermia is suspected of killing the boy, although the office still awaits a toxicology report before a final ruling is made, Sheriff Steve Whisenant told Observer news partner WBTV.
Sheriff’s investigators conducted several interviews, processed the scene and executed several search warrants, Whisenant said in a statement on Monday. Investigators reviewed the investigation results with the district attorney’s office and on April 3, a grand jury returned a true bill of indictment against Basinger on the two charges.
