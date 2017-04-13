Mom whose 3-year-old died in the cold tested positive for drugs

A Burke County mom charged in the death of her 3-year-old son tested positive for drugs, Observer news partner WBTV reported on Thursday, citing unsealed warrants.
A green leafy substance, pills, drug paraphernalia and syringes were found, according to the warrants. Test results were not listed, the station reported.
Jamie Lyn Basinger, 23, of Morganton, was charged on Monday with felony involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse in the death of her son, Landyn Michael Melton. She was jailed on $100,000 bail pending a May 15 court hearing.
Landyn was found dead on March 15 on the porch of a home on Hopewell Road. Deputies responded to the home after a driver reported seeing a child on the front porch. Temperatures were in the 20s that morning.
An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma on Landyn, according to the sheriff’s office. Hypothermia is suspected of killing the boy, although the office is waiting for a toxicology report before a final ruling is made, Sheriff Steve Whisenant has told WBTV.
“It was just a terrible tragedy,” a tearful Basinger told WBTV when she was arrested. “I love my kids to death, and I’d never do anything to hurt them.”
Family members told the station that dozens of people attended Landyn’s funeral service on March 20. Balloons were released in his memory.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
